The right way to manage

The Court of Appeal has clarified the correct approach when parties fail to comply with right to manage (RTM) legislation in the recent case of Elim Court RTM Co Ltd v Avon Freeholds Ltd [2017] EWCA Civ 89.

As many practitioners will be aware, leaseholders of a building containing two or more flats have the right to take over management of that building from the freeholder, subject to certain limitations. Once participants have set up a RTM company and before they can serve the requisite notice of claim on the freeholder, the company must first give any leaseholders who are not already company members a notice of invitation to participate (NP). Fourteen days later, and if enough lessees wish to join, the notice of claim can be served.

While the Upper Tribunal ruled that Elim Court’s claim failed due to several serious procedural errors, the Court of Appeal has elucidated as follows: