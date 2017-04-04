Limited appeal of limited retainers

Limited retainers are promoted as a tool for increasing diversity within the legal services market and widening access to justice. However, there are concerns about the practical difficulties and commercial risks inherent in such arrangements.

In September 2015, the LSB and the Legal Services Consumer Panel issued a joint report, acknowledging concerns surrounding the provision of unbundled services, primarily relating to: the assessment of client capability; offering advice on the basis of limited information; and difficulties in reaching clear agreements about the scope of work.

Practitioners share these concerns. They are also concerned about the commercial viability of limited retainers and the position of their professional indemnity insurers. Given these concerns, solicitors and other interested parties have sought guidance from the courts.