International pension issues on divorce

Many international couples spend time living and working in England and by doing so they contribute to an English pension scheme. Often such couples will then get divorced overseas. The pension pot is usually one of the most significant assets. But treatment of an English pension on divorce is not always straightforward because it is not possible to share an English pension without an order of the English court.

At the very outset it needs to be determined whether the applicant (seeking an interest in the English pension) is able to make the relevant application in England for a pension-sharing order.