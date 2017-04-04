Income generation for local authorities

There are a range of ways in which local authorities can use their legal powers to generate income. Three ways with significant potential to bring in income are charging for discretionary services, trading commercially, and generating income from assets.Charging for discretionary services

In order to exploit all possible opportunities for income generation, local authorities need to make sure they have considered whether it may be appropriate to charge for any and all of the discretionary services that they provide or could provide.

Section 93 of the Local Government Act 2003 gives local authorities the power to charge for services that they have a power but not a duty to provide. This is a relatively straightforward power to exercise as it does not require the creation of new entities. The level of income is restricted to the amount it costs to provide the services.