GeoSmart partners with Ashdown for enhanced land quality and site redevelopment reports

GeoSmart Information, the innovative environmental reports and data provider, has announced the launch of a new partnership with Ashdown Site Investigation.

Ashdown is a geotechnical and environmental consultancy that provides cost-effective and practical engineering advice on design, remediation, and construction projects.

It is now offering GeoSmart’s SuDSmart and FloodSmart reports as part of its site investigation services.

The SuDSmart report range provides developers with a clear understanding of site drainage conditions, including the potential for infiltration of surface water that could support sustainable drainage systems (SuDS). FloodSmart provides a comprehensive range of flood risk assessment (FRA) reports, including unique national groundwater flood risk data.

Increasingly, planning authorities are requiring FRAs and SuDS analysis as part of the pre-planning assessment for new developments.