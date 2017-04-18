GeoSmart adds Ambiental data to enhance its flood risk assessments

GeoSmart Information, the innovative environmental reports, data, and services provider, has further enhanced its range of flood risk reports for property professionals.

It has teamed up with flood risk expert Ambiental to add the latest iteration of its ultra-high resolution UKFloodMap™ dataset across all the FloodSmart range. This unique combination will ensure that developers, architects, and planning consultants can access faster, more accurate flood risk assessments to support sustainable development.

FloodSmart reports now include GeoSmart’s leading national groundwater data with Ambiental’s river, coastal, and surface water (pluvial) datasets, together with essential historic analysis of flood defence and dam breaches.

It also notes maximum flood depths experienced in a given flood so that the potential severity of an event can be better visualised.