Calling time on the Licensing Act?

It seems only yesterday that New Labour floated before us the prospect of a café culture where the traditional British boozer would be replaced by the sophisticated array of female-friendly continental bars and bistros, much loved by licensing practitioners in oratorical full flow. How ironic then that their Lordships complete their review of this utopian vision as we teeter on the brink of waving a fond farewell to the continent and embracing cultures and markets further afield.

So it was that on 4 April 2017 the House of Lords Select Committee on the Licensing Act 2003 published its report, ‘The Licensing Act 2003: Post-legislative scrutiny’. The committee should be congratulated for producing such a omprehensive analysis of the position in less than a year from its creation, unlike a forbear, the so-called Erroll Report, which took nearly twice as long to publish.