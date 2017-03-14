Trouble with councillors

Jeremy Phillips discusses local authorities’ abilities to deal with difficult councillors following the decision in Taylor
14 March 2017
Ever since Heesom v Public Services Ombudsman for Wales [2014] EWHC 1504 (Admin) and its clear demonstration of the application of article 10 to the local political sphere, it has been evident that councils need to exercise the greatest care when dealing with truculent councillors. But how to proceed in practice? That was the issue which came before Mr Justice Edis in the case of Taylor v Honiton Town Council [2016] EWHC 3307 (Admin) towards the end of last year.
The basic facts were as follows. On 28 January 2015, East Devon District Council (EDDC), as the ‘principal authority’, received a complaint from the clerk to Honiton Town Council (HTC) that Councillor John Taylor had breached HTC’s code of conduct when publishing a statement about her. The statement made serious allegations concerning a significant HTC building project to which he vigorously objected.
Want to read on?
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 48 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to our NEW SJ app which will be compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 12 supplements per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and ARK events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, starting at only £489 per annum, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 48 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to our NEW SJ app which will be compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 12 extra supplements per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and ARK events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emilyjane.beechey@wilmingtonplc.com.
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY
You can immediately access Solicitors Journal premium content for a FREE two week trial period by registering NOW. To register you will need to have a corporate email address. You will receive:
- Two digital copies of Solicitors Journal
- Weekly email alert with latest legal news
- Access to premium content
- Access to 13 years of searchable archives
Register