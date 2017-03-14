Trouble with councillors

Ever since Heesom v Public Services Ombudsman for Wales [2014] EWHC 1504 (Admin) and its clear demonstration of the application of article 10 to the local political sphere, it has been evident that councils need to exercise the greatest care when dealing with truculent councillors. But how to proceed in practice? That was the issue which came before Mr Justice Edis in the case of Taylor v Honiton Town Council [2016] EWHC 3307 (Admin) towards the end of last year.

The basic facts were as follows. On 28 January 2015, East Devon District Council (EDDC), as the ‘principal authority’, received a complaint from the clerk to Honiton Town Council (HTC) that Councillor John Taylor had breached HTC’s code of conduct when publishing a statement about her. The statement made serious allegations concerning a significant HTC building project to which he vigorously objected.