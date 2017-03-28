Tick all the boxes

As a district judge, a significant amount of my time is spent dealing with what we call ‘boxwork’, namely dealing with cases on paper, without a hearing.

This includes dealing with correspondence, allocation to track and the giving of directions in small-claim and fast-track cases, the listing of disposal hearings where liability is admitted, dealing with application notices (adding the standard CPR 23.10 paragraph so that a party not served with the application can apply to set it aside or vary it), making unless orders, approving consent orders, and so on.