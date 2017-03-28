Restrictive covenants indemnity insurance: Safety net or racket?

The perversity of restrictive covenants has made the news again, with the Sun recently accusing a well-known housebuilder of contrived snobbery in curbing parking arrangements at a new residential development in Essex.

Oliver Smith, a tradesman who presumably would have been more than welcome on site in the construction stages, was unable to purchase a newly built Persimmon Homes property as the development covenants meant that, as a resident, he would not have been allowed to park his commercial vehicle outside.

In a way, Smith was lucky – he knew that the restrictions were unacceptable to him and so decided not to proceed. Far less fortunate are those buyers who are themselves happy to abide by a property’s restrictions, but are concerned about being punished for the breaches of their predecessors.