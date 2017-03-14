We all know the old proverb ‘he who fails to plan, plans to fail’, but in the post-Jackson era we can amend that to ‘he who fails to plan ends up on the wrong end of the proportionality test’. Or maybe a new version of the ‘five Ps’ – ‘proper planning prevents proportionality pain’.

Much of the commentary on the proportionality test has been on what happens at assessment, but a decision in February by Master Simons in the Senior Courts Costs Office rightly puts the focus on what happens much earlier, before the case has really got going.