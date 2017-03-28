It’s all about attitude

What’s the first thing you look for when you hire? Experience? Skills? Knowledge? Most likely a mix of all three. But what about when you get to the point where you know it’s not working out? Is it normally about the experience, skills, and knowledge of the individual? No, most likely it’s about their attitude. It’s about how they apply their experience, skills, and knowledge. We tend to hire for the skills a person will bring and fire because of bad attitude.

Of course, the individual will need to come along with the right set of skills and qualifications, but once you know that’s a given, the recruitment process should really be about what type of person you’re looking for and how they will fit in with your team and deliver the kind of service that will keep your clients loyal and turn them into the best kind of marketing your practice can have: ambassadors for your firm.