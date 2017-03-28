Clarifying exclusive competence

How EU law divides up the power of the union and the member states to conclude international agreements is a question, perhaps, strictly for the enthusiast. But it is interesting and constitutionally important. The CJEU’s decision in Opinion 3/15 helps clarify it in one respect.

The EU is not itself a state. It has not simply ‘taken over’ and eliminated the member states’ roles as actors in international law. On the other hand, it does itself act on the international plane, including by making binding agreements. So for any international agreement the question can arise: is this an agreement that only the EU can make (exclusive EU competence), or that only the member states can make (exclusive member state competence), or that needs to be made by both (shared competence).