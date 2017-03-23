Brexit: A costly venture for victims of accidents abroad

Once the UK government triggers article 50 on 29 March 2017, the formal negotiation process in respect of the UK’s departure from the European Union will begin. The government will then have two years to decide which of the EU-derived UK laws to repeal and/or re-draft before all current EU treaties and regulations, which are not otherwise preserved by UK national law, cease to apply.

If the government’s proposed Great Repeal Bill is enacted (the objective of which is to instantly annul the 1972 European Communities Act and transpose EU law into UK law), parliament will have the power to absorb select parts of EU legislation into UK law and discard those elements it does not wish to keep.

However, whether parliament retains all, or only some aspects of EU law, there will still be considerable ramifications and legislative uncertainty, not only for the victims of accidents abroad, but also for insurers, consumers, and the wider travel industry.