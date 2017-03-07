The art of advising clients

A key part of a solicitor’s job is to provide clients with advice about risk. For these purposes, risk can conveniently be defined as the application of uncertainty to a client’s objectives (see, for example, the risk definition used in ISO 31000:2009). The effective provision of risk advice is a skilled and complex task, which deserves greater study by all lawyers.

Risk advice can be likened to painting a portrait. It involves a process of selection and accentuation of some attributes of the subject, and deselection or even blurring of others. Naturally, the client wants bold brush strokes depicting the benefits of the proposed venture. The question for the lawyer is what to do about the shadows and background detail.