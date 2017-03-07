After effects of the asylum process

The decision of Mr Justice Ouseley, a former president of the old Immigration Appeal Tribunal, in the recently decided case of R (TN & US) v Secretary of State [2017] EWHC 59 (Admin) is likely to have far-reaching implications for some of those that have been subject to the detained fast-track system for the processing of certain asylum claims.

The fast-track system provided for the determination of asylum claims and any appeal against a negative decision by the Home Office (the vast majority of claims were refused) under a hugely accelerated procedure with the applicant remaining in detention throughout, with little realistic prospect of obtaining bail while going through the system.