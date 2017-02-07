Super powers of attorney: the digital miracle?

The number of lasting powers of attorney registered with the Office of the Public Guardian has shot up dramatically in the past few years. The latest figures show applications for the registration of LPAs rose by more than a third last year, to 533,229, with 1,870,393 powers of attorney on the OPG’s register at the end of March. Since then, the OPG has received an average of 11,191 applications per week, putting the 2016/17 accounting period on course to reach a record 581,900 applications.

In many respects, this is good news, especially in the light of cases such as Briggs or Conway, which have highlighted the practical and emotional challenges in circumstances where there are no LPAs in place.