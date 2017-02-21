Getting the most out of coffee meetings

Coffee meetings are now a mainstay of every solicitor’s personal business development plan. You only need to look through any coffee shop window on any given day and you’ll see a cluster of people in full business attire enthusiastically going through the motions of building, maintaining, and converting the conversations they’re having with their various contacts, clients, and targets.

Given this is such a pivotal part of your personal marketing plan, I thought it might be worthwhile to go through some proven, practical tips to help make your coffee meetings more effective (and more likely to yield new billable opportunities).