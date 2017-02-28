Don’t believe the AI hype

You can barely read a legal technology article these days without some reference to artificial intelligence or machine learning. The terms have almost become interchangeable and there are some fantastic articles discussing how these technologies are going to disrupt the legal industry.

So let’s separate the science facts from the science fiction.

Artificial intelligence

I’ve asked three professors of artificial intelligence from leading UK universities for their definition of AI. So far the best answer is: ‘Every year we decide what it should be.’ It doesn’t really help.