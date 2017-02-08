A clear case for stronger SuDS legislation

The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) and the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) have published new research urging the government to ensure that new housing developments include sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) as standard.

With the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, parliament required new developments to include SuDS, but the rules were put on hold over concerns that it would impede the pace of housebuilding. The new report, entitled ‘A place for SuDS’, argues that this policy freeze has not sped up housebuilding and has put homes at risk without saving money.

Pressure from the House of Lords, which sought amendments to the Housing and Planning Act last year, means there is now a requirement for the secretary of state to carry out a review of planning legislation and planning policies for sustainable drainage in England this spring.