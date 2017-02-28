Change your mind, change your power

Having gone through the prescriptive signing regime and lengthy registration process, there are times when the donor of a financial lasting power of attorney may wish to revoke it. To avoid a legal challenge and to protect the donor’s assets it is important to ensure that the revocation is effective.

The starting point, of course, is to explore the donor’s motives and capacity.

Reasons for the revocation

A donor’s decision to revoke the appointment of an attorney is often born out of anger or mistrust. Such a decision is likely to be contentious, and therefore it is critical to rigorously test the mental capacity of the donor in accordance with section 3 of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. A family falling out is often the catalyst but is the disagreement founded in reality? Paranoia is a classic symptom of the early stages of dementia.