Breaking down barriers

The new year is an excellent time for employers and law firms to think about how health-related and disability issues are addressed in the workplace. The trouble with disability legislation – still colloquially referred to as ‘DDA issues’ despite being enshrined in the Equality Act 2010 – is that everyone thinks they understand it, but in practice few really grasp the fact that for disability only among the protected characteristics there is a positive discrimination obligation.

It’s not enough just to not discriminate: the Equality Act for disability requires sometimes that people with disabilities are given better treatment than their able-bodied peers. Non-disabled staff cannot bring claims if disabled peers are getting more favourable treatment.