Breaking bad

The scenario is a familiar one. A freeholder grants a head lease, the head lessee grants an underlease, the underlessee grants a sub-underlease. What happens when the head lease is terminated?

At common law, all sub-interests derived from the head lessee’s interest are also terminated. The branch falls with the tree. What about where the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 applies to the sub-underlease? The question arises as to when that tenancy comes to an end for the purposes of section 26 of the Act: when the term of the head lease is brought to an end or on the original contractual term date of that lease?