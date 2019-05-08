Traditional partnerships versus LLPs: do partners have the same rights?

While there are benefits to the LLP model, Daniel Sutherland warns those considering making the switch from a traditional partnership to draft their member agreement with care
In recent years, many law firms have made the decision to convert from a traditional partnership to an LLP.
Solicitors in a traditional partnership can expect their fellow partners to act in good faith towards one another and, if they do not, can seek redress, through the courts if necessary.
What many partners do not realise is that the same assumptions cannot be made if their firm makes the transition to an LLP.
Conversion to LLP has many merits and is a sensible choice for most. It dramatically lowers personal financial risk for partners.
But the shared terminology of partnership, ease of conversion and ability to mirror past custom and practice hides some of the fundamental differences between the two vehicles.
Those fundamental differences can come into sharp focus when an LLP member feels he or she has been wronged by the LLP, as it often quickly becomes apparent that a member is unable to hold the LLP to account in the same...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
