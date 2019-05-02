In the public interest? The SDT’s burdensome move to a civil standard of proof

Wrangling over the change to the civil standard of proof has been a distraction from addressing more pressing issues, argues Jean-Yves Gilg

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has been pressing for a change to the standard of proof in Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) proceedings for years.

In December 2016, chief executive Paul Philip confidently claimed that the regulator was “pushing an open door” on the issue.

This was met with a stern – and seasonal – response by the tribunal’s then chief executive that Philip’s statement was “a mere Christmas wishlist”.

Just over two years on and with a new chief executive at the helm, the tribunal appears to have bowed to the general pressure.

Of course the SRA isn’t the only one in favour of the change. Many supporters argue that there is no reason the SDT should have different evidential rules.

They point to the fact that most professional tribunals have already moved to the civil standard.

Medicine is the comparison most often cited – a sector wher...