Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Emmott v Michael Wilson & Partners Ltd [2017] EWCA Civ 367

28 March; 19 May 2017 Court of Appeal: Simon , David Richards , Hickinbottom LJJ

Practice — Third party debt orders — Money in court — Judgment creditor applying for payment out of sums in court paid in by third party standing to credit of judgment debtor — CPR r 72.10

The claimant judgment creditor applied pursuant to CPR r 72.10 for an order that moneys paid into court by a third party in an unrelated action and standing to the credit of the defendant judgment debtor subject to an order in its favour be paid out to him in part satisfaction of his judgment. The judgment debtor contended that the fund in court was not its asset as it was subject to a charge in favour of a company to which it was said to be indebted. The judge granted the application, holding, inter alia, that CPR r 72.10 was a free standing regime and that whatever their prior status once sums had been paid into court they were sums available to a judgment creditor and were the equivalent of unencumbered cash and, therefore, the right to receive the money did not constitute an asset of the judgment debtor and could not be the subject of a charge in favour of the third party and so even if the charges relied upon by the third party were valid, there was nothing for them to bite on unless and until the funds were credited to the judgment debtor’s account, which would not happen if the judgment creditor were able to successfully assert a claim under CPR r 72.10.

On the judgment debtor’s appeal—

Held, appeal dismissed. CPR r 72.10 prescribed how an application was to be made where a judgment creditor sought to obtain an order for payment of a sum owed by a judgment debtor from sums in court. Where an issue as to the judgment creditor’s right to an order under rule 72.10 was raised, the court should decide whether to make the order on the basis set out in Part 72. Money in court was not some special fund that rendered it immune from all other claims and on an application pursuant to CPR r 72.10 the court was not bound to make an order in favour of the judgment creditor. As at the date of the prior order for payment out of the money in court to the judgment debtor, the judgment debtor became entitled to that money as it became money standing to its credit in court. As the judge had reached his decision by the application of the wrong principles, it fell to the Court of Appeal to exercise its own judgment as to whether to make the order sought. As the only substantial basis on which the judgment debtor contended that the order should not be made was the alleged fixed charge in favour of the third party, the judge’s order should stand (paras 29, 55, 56).

Decision of the Judge Waksman QC [2016] EWHC 1152 (Comm) affirmed on different grounds.

Appearances: Charles Samek QC for the judgment creditor. Philip Shepherd QC (instructed by Kerman & Co LLP) for the judgment debtor. Matthew Abraham (instructed by SBP Law) for the applicant.

Reported by: Nicola Berridge, solicitor.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

Commercial