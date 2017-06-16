Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

General Medical Council v Jagjivan and another [2017] EWHC 1247 (Admin)

8; 26 May 2017 Queen’s Bench Division: Sharp LJ, Dingemans J

Medical practitioner — Medical Practitioners Tribunal — Appeal — Tribunal not giving direction for suspension, etc — Whether tribunal making decision not to give direction for suspension, etc — Whether General Medical Council having jurisdiction to appeal — Correct approach to appeal — Medical Act 1983 (c 54), s 40A (as inserted by General Medical Council (Fitness to Practise and Overarching Objective) and the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care (References to Court) Order 2015 (SI 2015/794), art 17)

Where, at the conclusion of a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal, a direction under section 35D of the Medical Act 1983 has not been given, on the ordinary wording of section 40A(1)(d) of the Act the tribunal has made a decision not to give a direction under section 35D. Accordingly, where the tribunal has made such a decision, the General Medical Council has jurisdiction to appeal, pursuant to section 40A, against that decision. The words “after determining that the person’s fitness to practise is impaired” are not present at the end of section 40A(1)(d) and do not require to be read into that subsection. Moreover, it would be anomalous if the General Medical Council’s right of appeal were confined to cases where the tribunal had made a finding of impairment or imposed some sanction, and no regard could be had to an erroneous failure by the tribunal to find an impairment of fitness to practise (paras 27, 32).

Council for the Regulation of Health Care Professionals v General Medical Council [2005] 1 WLR 717, CA applied.

The correct approach to be taken by the High Court to appeals pursuant to section 40A of the Medical Act 1983 is as follows: (i) Proceedings under section 40A of the 1983 Act are appeals and are governed by CPR Pt 52. (ii) It is not appropriate to add any qualification to the test in CPR Pt 52 that decisions are “clearly wrong”. (iii) The court will correct material errors of fact and of law. Any appeal court must however be extremely cautious about upsetting a conclusion of primary fact, particularly where the findings depend upon the assessment of the credibility of the witnesses, who the Medical Practitioners Tribunal, unlike the appellate court, has had the advantage of seeing and hearing. (iv) When the question is what inferences are to be drawn from specific facts, an appellate court is under less of a disadvantage. The court may draw any inferences of fact which it considers are justified on the evidence. (v) In regulatory proceedings the appellate court will not have the professional expertise of the tribunal of fact. As a consequence, the appellate court will approach tribunal determinations about whether conduct is serious misconduct or impairs a person’s fitness to practise, and what is necessary to maintain public confidence and proper standards in the profession and sanctions, with diffidence. (vi) However, there may be matters, such as dishonesty or sexual misconduct, where the court is likely to feel that it can assess what is needed to protect the public or maintain the reputation of the profession more easily for itself and thus attach less weight to the expertise of the tribunal. (vii) Matters of mitigation are likely to be of considerably less significance in regulatory proceedings than to a court imposing retributive justice, because the overarching concern of the professional regulator is the protection of the public. (viii) A failure to provide adequate reasons may constitute a serious procedural irregularity which renders the tribunal’s decision unjust (para 40).

Meadow v General Medical Council [2007] QB 462, CA, Raschid v General Medical Council [2007] 1 WLR 1460, CA and Southall v General Medical Council [2010] 2 FLR 1550, CA applied.

Where, therefore, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal found a medical practitioner guilty of misconduct but did not find that his fitness to practise was impaired by reason of misconduct and therefore did not give a direction under section 35D of the Medical Act 1983, and the General Medical Council appealed pursuant to section 40A of the 1983 Act—

Held, (1) that the GMC had had jurisdiction to appeal pursuant to section 40A of the 1983 Act (para 35).

(2) Allowing the appeal and quashing the tribunal’s decision in part, that the tribunal’s failure to find that there was a sexual motivation for the practitioner’s actions had been wrong (paras 44, 46).

Appearances: Ivan Hare QC (instructed by GMC Legal) for the General Medical Council. Anthony Haycroft (instructed by BLM) for the practitioner. Fenella Morris QC (instructed by Browne Jacobson) for the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care.

Reported by: Fraser Peh, barrister.

Clinical negligence