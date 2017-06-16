Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Greene King Brewing and Retailing Ltd and another v Gambling Commission [2017] EWCA Civ 372

6 April; 25 May 2017 Court of Appeal: Arden , Simon , Hickinbottom LJJ

Gaming — Bingo — Operating licences — Application for operating licence authorising provision of bingo playing facilities in public house — Whether role of Gambling Commission limited to consideration of suitability and competence of operator or including suitability of operating premises — Gambling Act 2005 (c 19), s 70(1)

The claimant owner and operator of public houses applied to the Gambling Commission under section 69 of the Gambling Act 2005 for operating licences authorising it to provide facilities for playing unlimited stake and prize bingo in some of their pub premises in a pilot project. While an operating licence authorised a licensee to provide facilities for full commercial bingo in a specified number of premises, under section 65(3) of the 2005 Act it did not permit the provision of such facilities in any particular premises for which an application for a premises licence should be made to the local licensing authority under Part 8 of the Act. The commission, while being satisfied as to the suitability and competence of the claimant to offer the proposed licensed gambling activities, refused the applications concluding that the proposed operation, namely full commercial bingo as an ancillary activity in busy working pubs, would be harmful to the statutory licensing objectives. The First-tier Tribunal allowed the claimant’s appeal, determining that the commission had overstepped the proper scope of its enquiry when it considered the suitability of the proposed premises as such consideration fell within the exclusive scope of local licensing authorities when considering a premises licence. The Upper Tribunal allowed the commission’s appeal and remitted the matter to the First-tier Tribunal, concluding that the combined effect of sections 1(c), 22 and 70(1)(a) of the 2005 Act was to place on the commission the main responsibility for ensuring compliance with the licensing objectives and the protection of vulnerable persons and since primacy was to be given to the commission’s decisions on whether to grant an operating licence it could not be the case that the commission was required to step back in individual applications and let the multitude of local licensing authorities deal with such national policy issues on a case by case basis.

On the claimant’s appeal—

Held, appeal dismissed. Section 70(1) of the Gambling Act 2005 set out matters to which the commission should have regard when considering an operating licence application. The requirements of section 70(1)(a) and (b) were discrete and it was open to the commission to consider first the suitability of the claimant to carry on the proposed facilities and conclude that the proposed management was suitable and then to proceed to consider whether, no matter how suitable and competent, the proposed operation of full commercial bingo in a busy pub was consistent with the licensing objectives set out in section 1 and to find the proposed operating model to be wanting in that regard. While the two-stage approach was open to the commission the 2005 Act did not require any rigid approach since section 70(1) set out the matters to which the commission should have regard when considering an application but the manner in which it did so was a matter for it. Accordingly, the Upper Tribunal’s construction of the statutory scheme was correct and therefore in exercising its discretion whether to grant an operating licence, having determined that the claimant was suitable to offer the proposed licensed activities, the commission was entitled to consider and find that the proposed gambling operation was inconsistent with the licensing objectives, and to conclude that the weight of that factor was determinative of the applications for operating licences and refuse the applications (paras 43, 51, 57–58, 73–75).

Appearances: Susanna Fitzgerald QC and Owain Draper (instructed by Fraser Brown Solicitors, Nottingham) for the claimant. Philip Kolvin QC and Christopher Knight (instructed by Solicitor, Gambling Commission) for the commission.

