Joseph Gleave & Son Ltd v Secretary of State for Defence [2017] EWHC 238 (TCC) Coulson J

Queen’s Bench Division: Coulson J

Contract award procedure — Tender specification — Secretary of State conducting procurement exercise for contract to supply hand tools for military use — Claimant challenging lawfulness of tender documents and seeking expedited trial — Secretary of State resisting expedition and seeking stay of proceedings — Whether presumption in favour of expedition — Whether court to expedite trial — Whether proceedings to be stayed — Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (SI 2015/102)

The Secretary of State conducted a procurement exercise for the supply of over 6,000 lines of hand tools for essential military use. The second stage of the tender process was due to be finished by the end of February 2017 and the award of the contract was scheduled for early May 2017. The relevant product lines, many of which were referenced by a manufacturers’ part number (“MPNs”), were set out in an annex to the invitation to tender. The claimant tenderer, having successfully passed the initial stage of the tender process, issued proceedings under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 before the second stage of the process had been completed challenging the lawfulness of the tender documents on the ground that the use of MPNs could not be justified, thereby resulting in an unlawful obstacle to the opening up of the procurement to competition and a breach of the Regulations. At a case management conference the claimant sought an order for expedition of the trial of the claim, contending that there was a presumption in favour of expedition to enable the trial to take place before the tender process was concluded. The Secretary of State resisted that application and sought a stay of the proceedings.

On the applications—

Held, expedition refused and claim stayed. In public procurement cases challenging the legality of the tender documents before the tender process had been completed there was no presumption in favour of expedition which overlaid, and in cases of conflict trumped, the settled common law principles on determining whether a trial should be expedited. Neither the Public Contracts Regulations 2015, nor the underlying European Directive, and the cases decided thereunder, mandated the adoption of such a presumption. It was settled law that there was no presumption either way when the court had to address the issue of expedition following the completion of the tender process, and it followed that if there was no presumption at that later stage when any loss would have crystallised, then there could be no such presumption at an earlier stage before the tender process had even been completed. The question for the court was whether, applying common law principles as to the question of expedition considered against the background of the Regulations and the Directive, the claimant had made out its case for an expedited trial on the particular facts of the case. Applying those principles, the claimant had not made out its case for expedition. Furthermore, on consideration of the Secretary of State’s competing application, in all the circumstances, it was appropriate to grant a stay of the proceedings until 10 May 2017 (paras 24–26, 31, 39, 43, 48, 50–51, 57, 63).

Appearances: Jason Coppel QC and Fiona Banks (instructed by Weightmans LLP) for the claimant. Sarah Hannaford QC and Ewan West (instructed by Treasury Solicitor) for the Secretary of State.

Reported by: Giovanni D’Avola, barrister.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

Public