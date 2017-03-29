Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Deutsche Bank AG v Sebastian Holdings Inc and another (No 2) [2017] EWHC 459 (Comm)

3; 13 March 2017Queen’s Bench Division: Teare J

Practice — Committal application — Service out of jurisdiction — Claimant obtaining judgment against defendant company — Company’s former director served within jurisdiction with information order requiring him to give evidence as to defendant’s means and disclose documents — Claimant seeking permission to serve committal order on director outside jurisdiction following alleged failure to comply fully with order — Whether permission required if information order validly served on person within jurisdiction — CPR r 71.8

The claimant judgment creditor obtained an order under CPR Pt 71 against the former sole director and shareholder of the defendant judgment debtor, when he was within the jurisdiction, requiring him as an officer of a judgment debtor to provide disclosure and to attend court for cross-examination. The former director subsequently left the jurisdiction for his residence in Monaco having, according to the claimant, deliberately failed to give full disclosure and lied under oath. The claimant issued an application for a committal order on the former director.

On the question whether permission to serve the committal application on the former director out of the jurisdiction was required and on the claimant’s application for alternative service—

Held, application granted. Where an order made pursuant to CPR r 71 had been validly served on a person within the jurisdiction, if that person subsequently moved outside of the jurisdiction, permission was not required to serve out of the jurisdiction an application pursuant to CPR r 71.8 for committal alleging breach of that order. A person who was subject to the jurisdiction of the court in respect of a Part 71 order was also subject to the jurisdiction in respect of all matters which were incidents of that order without jurisdiction having to be established a second time, and a committal application pursuant to CPR r 71.8 was incidental to a Part 71 order. Since the former director had been validly served with the Part 71 order when within the jurisdiction, permission was not required to serve on him the application for committal alleging breach of that order when he had moved outside of the jurisdiction. As there was evidence that the former director would seek to avoid personal service of the application to commit, exceptionally permission to serve by alternative means, namely on the former director’s London solicitors, would be permitted (paras 7, 11, 12, 13, 27–28, 31–32, 33).

Marketmaker Technology Ltd v CMC Group plc [2008] EWHC 1556 (QB) applied.

Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development v Refai [2015] 1 WLR 135, CA distinguished.

Per curiam. A Part 71 order, not being an interlocutory direction or order but an order designed to ensure that effect is given to the court’s final determination of the parties’ legal relationship, is a “judgment” for the purposes of article 24(5) of Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) 1215/2012 (the Recast Brussels Regulation) (paras 21, 24).

Appearances: Sonia Tolaney QC, James MacDonald and Andrew Lodder (instructed by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP) for the claimant. Duncan Matthews QC, Charlotte Tan and Alistair Wooder (instructed by Brecher LLP) for the former director.

Reported by: Louise Hopson, solicitor.

