Steinfeld and another v Secretary of State for Education [2017] EWCA Civ 81Court of Appeal: Arden , Beatson , Briggs LJJ

Human rights — Respect for family life — Discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation — Legislative change permitting same sex couples choice of marriage or civil partnership — Legislation preventing opposite sex couple from entering into civil partnership — Whether discriminatory of opposite sex couples in enjoyment of Convention right to respect for family life — Human Rights Act 1998 (c 42), s 4, Sch 1, Pt I, arts 8, 14 — Civil Partnership Act 2004 (c 33), ss 1, 3(1) — Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 (c 30), s 1(1)

The Civil Partnership Act 2004 created the civil partnership, by which same sex partners could obtain formal legal recognition of their relationship outside marriage. A civil partnership had substantially the same legal incidents as marriage except for the name. The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 enabled same sex couples the alternative option of entering into marriage. Pursuant to section 3(1)(a) of the 2004 Act opposite sex couples were not eligible to register as civil partners of each other. Same sex couples had two options for obtaining legal recognition of their relationship whereas opposite sex couples had only one.

The claimants, an opposite sex couple, were in a committed long-term relationship which they wished to formalise. They held deep-rooted and genuine ideological objections to marriage based upon what they considered to be its historically patriarchal nature, considering that it did not reflect the way in which they understood their commitment to each other or wished their relationship to be seen but that the status of civil partnership would reflect their values and give due recognition to the equal nature of their relationship. They gave notice to the register office that they wished to enter a civil partnership. The register office replied that they were prevented from entering into one. They sought judicial review of the continuing decision of the Secretary of State not to put forward changes to the 2004 Act and a declaration of incompatibility under the Human Rights Act 1998, in respect of section 3(1)(a) of the 2004 Act, asserting that the 2013 Act was a discriminatory and unlawful state interference with the right to respect for family or private life for opposite sex couples as it had created a status quo in which only same sex couples were able to choose between civil marriage or a civil partnership as the formal recognition of their relationship and consequently the Government was not entitled simply to wait for an unspecified period to obtain more data before determining the long-term future of civil partnerships. The judge dismissed the claim, determining that on the authorities the bar in section 3(1)(a) of the 2004 Act did not fall within the scope of article 8, as, inter alia, the claimants could marry and enter into a legal relationship according full protection to all the core values of article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, that the Secretary of State was justified under article 14 of the Convention in maintaining the bar in section 3(1)(a) of the 2004 Act until more years’ data was available on the formation and dissolution of civil partnerships, thereby placing the Secretary of State in a better position to evaluate the impact of the 2013 Act on civil partnerships before taking any legislative steps, and that the claimants were not disadvantaged.

On the claimants’ appeal—

Held (1) The bar pursuant to section 3(1)(a) of the 2004 Act potentially violated the claimants’ rights under article 14 of the Convention taken with article 8. There was a positive obligation to respect the family life that opposite sex couples shared and for the claimants not to have the right to enter civil unions when same sex couples did have the right fell within the scope of that obligation. Adverse impact was not required to be shown where there was a positive obligation to ensure respect for private life. The judge was wrong in finding that the civil partnership regime in the 2004 Act did not fall within the ambit of article 8 (paras 17, 18, 44, 46, 74, 132, 138, 164, 165).

(2) Appeal dismissed (Arden LJ dissenting). While the discrimination in the present arrangements with one legal regime for different sex couples but two for same sex couples would ultimately be unsustainable, at the present point in time the Secretary of State’s decision to evaluate the impact of the 2013 Act on civil partnerships before taking any further legislative steps to eliminate the difference in treatment between same sex couples and opposite sex couples was justified (paras 19, 110, 125, 132, 138, 164, 165, 166, 170, 175).

Oliari v Italy (Application Nos 18766/11 and 36030/11) (unreported) 21 July 2015, ECtHR and M v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions [2006] 2 AC 91, HL(E) considered.

Wilkinson v Kitzinger (No 2) [2007] 1 FCR 183 not followed.

Decision of Andrews J [2016] EWHC 128 (Admin); [2016] 4 WLR 41 affirmed on different grounds.

Appearances: Karon Monaghan QC and Sarah Hannett (instructed by Deighton Pierce Glynn) for the claimants. Dan Squires QC (instructed by Government Legal Department) for the Secretary of State.

Reported by: Nicola Berridge, solicitor.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)