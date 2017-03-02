Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

DB v PB (Financial Provision) (Prenuptial Agreement: Prorogation Clause) [2016] EWHC 3431 (Fam) Francis J Family Division: Francis J

Marriage — Financial provision — Ante-nuptial agreement — Ante-nuptial agreement providing for separation of property on divorce and containing prorogation clause reserving jurisdiction to another EU member state — Long marriage breaking down with majority of assets in husband’s sole name — Wife equally contributing to marital acquest — Whether wife’s financial remedy claims entirely precluded by presence of prorogation clause removing jurisdiction over maintenance awards — Whether wife to be held to terms of ante-nuptial agreement — Whether award to remedy unfairness of ante-nuptial agreement “maintenance” — Council Regulation (EC) No 4/2009

The husband and wife, both Swedish nationals, began cohabiting in 1994 before relocating to the United States of America where the husband enjoyed a successful and lucrative sporting career. In 2000, shortly before marrying, they signed similar prenuptial agreements in both Sweden and the USA each containing separate property clauses and providing for Sweden to retain jurisdiction. The parties moved to England in 2009. The wife obtained a decree nisi in English divorce proceedings and applied for ancillary financial relief together with financial provision under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 in respect of the parties’ two children, aged 12 and 8. The husband applied for an order for the sale of the former matrimonial home under the Married Women’s Property Act 1882. Save for the shared equity of some £1·8m in the jointly owned family home, the other marital assets of approximately £9m remained exclusively in the husband’s sole name, though it was not substantively in issue that the husband and wife had contributed equally to their accumulation. The wife sought a full half share of the sum available for distribution but the husband submitted that the wife was entitled to nothing beyond her half share of the former matrimonial home.

Held, application for financial relief stayed, application for financial relief under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 granted and order made for sale of the family home. (1) The wife, with the benefit of prior independent legal advice, had consensually entered into prenuptial agreements which were not vitiated by fraud, misrepresentation or undue pressure. The prorogation clause contained therein, submitting the parties to the jurisdiction of the Swedish courts, was also entirely valid pursuant to article 4 of Council Regulation (EC) No 4/2009 (“the Maintenance Regulation”). Therefore, article 4 of the Maintenance Regulation was engaged, the English court’s jurisdiction was confined to dealing with “rights in property arising out of a matrimonial relationship” and the court bound to stay the wife’s maintenance claims to enable them to be determined in Sweden. However, subject to the pre-nuptial agreement, on established principles the wife’s claims for a fair share of the assets of the marriage were clearly rights in property arising out of a matrimonial relationship. Accordingly, the prorogation clause, albeit properly entered into and not negated by one of the traditional vitiating factors, was not caught by the Maintenance Regulation in so far as it dealt with any sharing or real property claims, unless those claims were negated by the terms of the pre-nuptial agreement (paras 39, 43, 45, 46, 52).

Van den Boogaard v Laumen (Case C-220/95) EU:C:1997:91; [1997] QB 759, ECJ and McFarlane v McFarlane [2006] 2 AC 618, HL(E) applied.

(2) Whilst no vitiating factors such as fraud, duress or undue influence were present to render the prenuptial agreement void ab initio the provision it now made for the parties, with particular regard to the welfare of the children, was clearly unfair leaving the wife with some 6% of the total assets. However, the agreement had been properly entered into by informed autonomous adults such that, as a matter of law, it could not simply be disregarded. The court’s duty in such a situation was only to step in to alleviate the unfairness, having due regard to the claimant’s appropriately assessed needs, and not to return the parties to a position they would have been in absent the agreement. By necessity such an approach constituted an evaluation of, and provision for, one party’s needs leading to the necessary conclusion that the resulting award involved an element of maintenance which the prorogation clause prevented the court from dealing with, at least until the Swedish court had had the opportunity to do so. Accordingly, any lump sum award, transfer of the marital home or redistribution of the net proceeds of sale so as to remedy the unfairness caused by the prenuptial agreement would equate to a maintenance award which was currently prohibited by the combined effect of the prorogation clause and the Maintenance Regulation (paras 53–60, 62, 63, 64–67).

Radmacher v Granatino [2011] AC 534, SC(E) applied.

(3) With regard to the wife’s application under Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989, it was necessary to order that a property be settled on the children. Such money as remained from the wife’s share of the equity in the family home should not be used to meet the housing needs of the children. The husband should provide a lump sum of £2m to meet the housing needs of the children and of their mother as carer, and a further global sum of £95,000 per annum to the wife for herself as carer’s allowance and for the children to meet their needs (paras 68, 69, 71).

Appearances: Patrick Chamberlayne QC (instructed by Sears Tooth Solicitors) for the wife. Martin Pointer QC and Peter Mitchell (instructed by Irwin Mitchell Solicitors) for the husband.

Reported by: Thomas Barnes, solicitor.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

Family