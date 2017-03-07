Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Regina v Recycled Materials Supplies Ltd [2017] EWCA Crim 58Court of Appeal: Gross LJ, Stuart-Smith J, Judge Stockdale QC

Environment — Protection — Waste — Defendant company carrying on business of processing waste — Permits for business issued by local authority and by Environment Agency — Company prosecuted by local authority for breach of condition in permit — Whether local authority having jurisdiction to issue permit — Whether local authority permit valid — — Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2010 (SI 2010 No 675)

The defendant company carried on the business of crushing and recovery of multiple types of construction and demolition waste to produce aggregates to be sold back to the construction industry. The waste concerned included, but was not limited to, bricks, tiles and concrete. The business was carried out with the benefit of two permits issued under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2010. One permit was issued by the local authority for the area in which the business operated, and the other was issued by the Environment Agency. The local authority permit related to activities concerning the processing of bricks, tiles or concrete, as referred to in section 3.5 (c) and (d) in Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Regulations as a Part B activity. The permit included a condition by which lorries leaving the installation were to be totally enclosed. The local authority mounted a prosecution against the defendant company in respect of two counts of breach of that condition. Following a ruling in law by the trial judge, the defendant company pleaded guilty. The defendant company appealed against conviction on the ground that the local authority had had no jurisdiction to issue the permit.

Held, appeal allowed. Duality of regulation was not to be encouraged and would arise only if the legislative language was clear and unambiguous. Regulation 32 was to be construed as conferring authority on a local authority to exercise the function of issuing a permit if the facility to be regulated was “Part B mobile plant” which was carrying on a “Part B activity”. On the facts it was impossible to view the defendant’s business activity as a Part B activity because there was no separate or discrete operation limited to the processing of bricks, tiles and concrete. It followed that only the Environment Agency was empowered to exercise the regulatory functions, and the local authority permit was invalid. Further, if the defendant’s plant was properly to be regarded as mobile plant, it was being used to carry out a waste operation and therefore fell to be characterised as “waste mobile plant” so that it would not fall within the sphere of authority of a local authority under Regulation 32(2)(b) (post, paras 31, 35, 36, 37, 38–39, 42–43).

Appearances: Samantha Riggs (instructed by Slater and Gordon UK LLP) for the defendant company. Stephen Tromans QC and Rebecca Foulkes (instructed by Director of Legal and Governance, Newham London Borough Council) for the prosecution.

Reported by: Philip Ridd, solicitor.

