Achbita and another v G4S Secure Solutions NV (Case C 157/15) EU:C:2017:203

15 March; 31 May 2016; 14 March 2017Court of Justice of the European Union: President K Lenaerts, Vice-President A Tizzano, Presidents of Chambers R Silva de Lapuerta, M Ilešič, L Bay Larsen, M Berger, M Vilaras, E Regan, Judges A Rosas, A Borg Barthet, J Malenovský, E Levits, F Biltgen (Rapporteur), K Jürimäe, C Lycourgos, Advocate General J Kokott

Discrimination — Religion or belief — Equal treatment — Employer’s internal rule imposing blanket ban on visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign in workplace — Female employee prohibited from wearing Islamic headscarf — Whether prohibition constituting prohibited direct discrimination or indirect discrimination — Council Directive 2000/78/EC, art 2(2)

The claimant employee, a Muslim, started to work for the defendant employer as a receptionist. The employer had an unwritten rule that workers could not wear visible signs of their political, philosophical or religious beliefs in the workplace. The employee informed her line managers that she intended, in future, to wear an Islamic headscarf during working hours. The employer then amended its internal workplace regulations, reflecting its unwritten prohibition. The employee was dismissed on account of her continuing insistence that she wished, as a Muslim, to wear the Islamic headscarf at work. On the employee’s subsequent appeal, the Court of Cassation, Belgium, referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union the question, in essence, whether article 2(2)(a) of Council Directive 2000/78/EC meant that the prohibition on wearing an Islamic headscarf, which arose from an internal rule of a private undertaking imposing a blanket ban on the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign in the workplace, constituted prohibited direct discrimination.

On the reference—

Held, since, in the present case, the internal rule referred to the wearing of visible signs of political, philosophical or religious beliefs and therefore covered any manifestation of such beliefs without distinction, that rule treated all workers of the undertaking in the same way by requiring them, in a general and undifferentiated way, to dress neutrally. Accordingly, an internal rule such as that in issue did not introduce a difference of treatment that was directly based on religion or belief, prohibited by article 2(2)(a) of Council Directive 2000/78/EC. However, the internal rule in issue might have introduced a difference of treatment that was indirectly based on religion or belief, prohibited by article 2(2)(b) of the Directive, if it established that the apparently neutral obligation resulted, in fact, in persons adhering to a particular religion or belief being put at a particular disadvantage. Such indirect discrimination could be justified, under article 2(2)(b)(i), if there was a legitimate aim and if the means of achieving that aim were appropriate and necessary. The desire to display, in relations with customers, a policy of political, philosophical or religious neutrality was, in principle, legitimate, notably where the employer involved only those workers who were required to come into contact with its customers. The fact that workers were prohibited from visibly wearing such signs was appropriate in order to ensure that a policy of neutrality was properly applied, provided that that policy was genuinely pursued in a consistent and systematic manner. In that respect, it was for the referring court to ascertain whether the employer had, prior to the employee’s dismissal, established a general and undifferentiated policy of prohibiting the visible wearing of signs of political, philosophical or religious beliefs in respect of members of its staff who came into contact with its customers. Also, it had to be determined whether the prohibition was limited to what was strictly necessary. In the present case, it was for the referring court to ascertain whether, taking into account the inherent constraints to which the undertaking was subject, and without the employer being required to take on an additional burden, it would have been possible for the employer to offer the employee a post not involving any visual contact with customers, instead of dismissing her. Accordingly, the prohibition on wearing an Islamic headscarf, which arose from an internal rule of a private undertaking prohibiting the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign in the workplace, did not constitute direct discrimination based on religion or belief within the meaning of article 2(2)(a) of Directive 2000/78. By contrast, such an internal rule of a private undertaking could constitute indirect discrimination within the meaning of article 2(2)(b) if it was established that the apparently neutral obligation it imposed resulted, in fact, in persons adhering to a particular religion or belief being put at a particular disadvantage, unless it was objectively justified by a legitimate aim, such as the pursuit by the employer, in its relations with its customers, of a policy of political, philosophical and religious neutrality, and the means of achieving that aim were appropriate and necessary, which was for the referring court to ascertain (judgment, paras 30–32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40–43, 44, operative part).

