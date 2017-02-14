Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Mikki v Duncan (trustee in bankruptcy) [2016] EWCA Civ 1312Court of Appeal: Patten , David Richards LJJ, Mann J

Bankruptcy — Property passing to trustee — Chose in action — Whether benefit of hire purchase agreement for purchase of item capable of being tool of person’s trade vesting with trustee or bankrupt — Insolvency Act 1986 (c 45), s 283(1),(2)

A professional photographer was made bankrupt on the petition of HM Revenue and Customs. At that time he was in the process of purchasing a BMW motor vehicle through a hire purchase agreement and the finance company terminated the agreement. The official receiver, prior to the appointment of the trustee, refused to sanction an attempt by the bankrupt to purchase the car using third party funds on the basis that the vehicle was worth several thousand pounds more than the proposed purchase price and he wished to claim the equity in the vehicle. The trustee acquiesced to the sale of the car and the surplus remaining after discharge of the contractual liabilities was paid to the trustee under section 283(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 as part of the bankrupt’s estate. The deputy district judge dismissed the bankrupt’s claim three years later that the refusal to allow him to purchase the vehicle was perverse because it was a tool of his business within the meaning of section 283(2) and therefore vested in him rather than the trustee and that the trustee’s acquiescence wrongly deprived the bankrupt of a car that was critical to his business. On appeal by the bankrupt, the judge held, inter alia, that the vehicle did not vest with the bankrupt because the agreement was still in place at the time of his bankruptcy and he therefore never owned the car. He merely owned the benefit of the agreement which passed to the trustee, who had an obligation to achieve the best return possible for the creditors, and accordingly, the trustee did not act perversely. The question for the court on the bankrupt’s appeal therefrom was whether the benefit of a hire purchase agreement for the purchase of something capable of being a tool of a person’s trade remained vested in a trustee under subsection (1) or in a bankrupt under subsection (2).

On the appeal—

Held, appeal dismissed. The benefit of a hire purchase agreement for something capable of being a tool of a person’s trade, which was a chose in action and defined as property under section 436(1) of the Insolvency Act 1986 as opposed to the item itself which was a chattel, vested as a matter of literal construction with a bankrupt’s trustee as part of the bankrupt’s property under section 283(1) of the Act and not in a bankrupt under subsection (2). The trustee might then deal with the finance company to seek possession of the item so as to realise any equity in it. The policy behind section 283 did not require an extended interpretation that the benefit of an agreement remained vested in a bankrupt as a tool of his trade but that accrued liabilities were liabilities in respect of which the finance company could prove. There was no justification for that wider interpretation of the provision. Accordingly, the benefit of the agreement passed to the trustee once the bankruptcy was confirmed and the trustee could not be criticised for attempting to realise that benefit for the bankrupt’s estate (paras 19, 28, 33, 39, 40, 48).

Decision of Rose J (unreported) 18 June 2014 affirmed.

Appearances: The bankrupt appeared in person. Jonathan A Titmuss (instructed by CMS Cameron McKenna LLP) for the trustee.

Reported by: Scott Mcglinchey, barrister.

Solicitors Journal case digest is prepared by the Incorporated Council of Law Reporting for England and Wales (ICLR)

Commercial