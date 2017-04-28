Retired cricketer eyes potential law career

‘Surprise’ decision opens door for move into legal fraternity

Twitter Linkedin Facebook Add comment

Zafar Ansari, an all-rounder at Surrey County Cricket Club, has announced his retirement from all professional forms of the sport and signalled his intention to pursue a new career – possibly in law.

In a statement released by Surrey CCC, Ansari said: ‘While the timing may come as a surprise, I have always maintained that cricket was just one part of my life and that I have other ambitions that I want to fulfil. With that in mind, I am now exploring another career, potentially in law, and to achieve this I have to begin the process now.’

The 25-year-old has an impressive academic record. In 2013 he attained a double first in politics, philosophy, and sociology from Cambridge University. After suffering a freak hand injury while playing cricket for Surrey in 2015, he began a master’s degree in history at the University of London, earning a distinction last year.

Ansari can take confidence from another cricketer who made the switch from stumps to solicitor, Tom Burrows. The former Hampshire star is now head of legal for content at the Perform Group.

Other sportsmen who took the plunge into law include former England rugby union star Brian Moore and former Premier League footballers Stuart Ripley and Gareth Farrelly, who is currently a trainee solicitor at Peters & Peters.

So, Ansari is in good company, but will we see him bowling over fellow lawyers and judges in the not too distant future?

Career development

cricket sport