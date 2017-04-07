You are here

Home » Cartoon

Lawyers mock CPS social media campaign

Humorous tweets highlight issues of criminal court process

7 April 2017

Add comment

Lawyers mock CPS social media campaign

Criminal lawyers have been entertaining themselves by mocking the Crown Prosecution Service’s social media campaign aimed at educating the public about the work it does.

Throughout April an A-Z guide of legal terms will be posted using the hashtag #DiscoverCPS. One term and its explanation will be shared each day.

On Monday, ‘A’ for ‘advocate’ was posted. However, it didn’t take long for the legal Twitterati to poke fun at the Sesame Street-esque campaign.

Steven Young & Co solicitor Tim Burrows replied: ‘“A” is for yet “another” forgotten and bad character application and application to adjourn as forgotten to warn witnesses.’

Criminal law blogger Matthew Scott also responded: ‘Before “advocate” comes “adjournment”. For those pupils starting their 2nd 6 [months of pupillage] today, no skill is more vital than applying for an adjournment.’

For the letter ‘B’, the CPS posted ‘bad character’, to which Scott said: ‘But B is for “breakdown” of the DVD player which happens at least once in every case.’

The day after, ‘code for crown prosecutors’ was published for the letter ‘C’ with Burrows equally dismissive: ‘Also “chaos”, “cock up”, and “computer crashed causing complete calamity”.’

Scott said: ‘“C” is for “crap case”. Theft of frozen chicken. Nobody asked for the CCTV and the only witness is in Thailand, [because] nobody checked dates to avoid.’

With the letter ‘G’ due on Sunday, ‘guilty’ seems the most obvious choice. However, don’t put it past one of two lawyers to use the opportunity to remind us of the Chris Grayling and/or Michael Gove eras.

Categorised in:

Crime

Tagged in:

Twitter Crown Prosecution Service social media

Free premium trial

Take a two week trial of our premium subscription and receive:

Two digital copies of Solicitors Journal
Weekly Email alert with latest legal news
Access to premium content
Access to 13 years of searchable archives

Register

This week in
Solicitors Journal

Access the latest issue and latest news

Find out now

Related articles

Copyright © 2017 ARK Conferences Ltd, a division of Wilmington plc. ARK Conferences Ltd is a company registered in England & Wales with company number 2931372. Registered office: 6-14 Underwood Street, London N1 7JQ. VAT NO: GB 899 3725 51 We use cookies on this website to give you the very best experience. You can change your cookie settings at any time using your browser settings. Find out more.