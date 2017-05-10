Solicitors Journal Awards 2017: One week to go

There is now only one week to go until the Solicitors Journal Awards 2017 and the elite of the legal profession are preparing to showcase and celebrate their achievements over the last year.

Taking place on Wednesday 17 May at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London, the Awards feature 18 categories covering all aspects of legal practice, which have been judged by an influential and respected judging panel. See the final shortlist which includes the shortlist for Legal Personality of the Year and the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Golden Ticket

Our Golden Ticket campaign has come to a close and we are delighted to announce our three lucky winners, receiving two free tickets each:

Our Sponsor: Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG is an international law firm created by the combination of Gowlings, a leading Canadian law firm, and Wragge Lawrence Graham & Co (WLG), a leading UK-based international law firm. With more than 1,400 legal professionals in 18 cities worldwide, we provide our clients with in-depth expertise in key global sectors and a suite of legal services at home and abroad. We see the world through our clients’ eyes, and collaborate across countries, offices, service areas, and sectors to help them succeed, no matter how challenging the circumstances.

Charity Partner: Save a Child’s Heart

For a few days in 2015, the world’s attention was focused on refugees from Syria. One image cut through the cynicism and self-interest. That image was of three-year-old Alan Kurdi lying lifeless on a beach in Turkey. What followed was an appeal from UK lawyers to help Save the Children’s work with refugees. The legal profession was invited to give a sum equivalent to what they would charge for one billable hour of work. An ambitious target of £7,500 was set. The final total achieved was £205,728. The Billable Hour returned in 2016 with another modest target of £7,000. Over £76,000 has so far been raised. This year the Solicitors Journal Awards will be supporting the Billable Hour Appeal 2017 in aid of Save the Children. Donations on the night will go directly towards funding Save the Children’s lifesaving work with refugees.

SOLICITORS JOURNAL AWARDS 2017